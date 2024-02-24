Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $326,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.