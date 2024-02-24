1,851 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

