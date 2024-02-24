17,534 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -182.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.