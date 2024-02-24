1,377 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $256.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $256.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.