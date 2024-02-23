WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,428 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.6 %

PINS stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

