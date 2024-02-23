WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,648,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,443,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $817,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

