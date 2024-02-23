WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $225,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.