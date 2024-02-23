Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.