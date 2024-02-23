Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of W opened at $54.00 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.
In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
