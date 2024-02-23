Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $54.00 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

