W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $48,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.