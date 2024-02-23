Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $129,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

