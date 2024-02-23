SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $44,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SITE opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

