Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,976 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Timken worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

