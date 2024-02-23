Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,230,720.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

