Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

