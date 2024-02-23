Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

MHK opened at $113.93 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

