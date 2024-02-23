Qtron Investments LLC Sells 376 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.37.

NVIDIA Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $785.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

