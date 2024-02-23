QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $100,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

