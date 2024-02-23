QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,825 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.