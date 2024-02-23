QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

