QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $617,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $178.33 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $186.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

