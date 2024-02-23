QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $583,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $975.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

