QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $615,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

