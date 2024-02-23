Prudential PLC Sells 9,678 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paramount Global by 11.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Paramount Global by 36.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.71 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

