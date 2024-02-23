Prudential PLC Sells 946 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $126.59 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

