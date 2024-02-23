Prudential PLC Sells 27,451 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.