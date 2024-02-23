Prudential PLC Purchases 4,070 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

