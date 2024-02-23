Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,615 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after buying an additional 2,625,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.27 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

