Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 48.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.64 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

