PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $44,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 448,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 263,923 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.76.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.