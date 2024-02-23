Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 958 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

