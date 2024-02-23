Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

