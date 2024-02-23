Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

