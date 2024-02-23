Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $270,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

