Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,521.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,448.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,411.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

