Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of UFP Technologies worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $220.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.