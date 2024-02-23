Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $3.29 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $12,722,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $10,819,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 2,792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

