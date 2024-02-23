Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.78 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.