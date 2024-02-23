Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBH stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.