New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of New Jersey Resources worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

