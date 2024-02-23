Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $785.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.40 and its 200-day moving average is $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.37.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

