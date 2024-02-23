Korea Investment CORP Sells 410 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $93,815,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $62,194,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $170.91 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock worth $172,223,354. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.