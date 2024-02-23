Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,225 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.