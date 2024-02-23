Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.59.

WIX opened at $135.84 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

