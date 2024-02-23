Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 68.4% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Nordson by 214.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

