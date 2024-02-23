Kenneth C. Gavrity Sells 2,376 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

