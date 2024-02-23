Jennifer Kimball Sells 574 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEX opened at $220.31 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its position in WEX by 131.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in WEX by 65.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

