Invesco Ltd. Sells 46,338 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.94% of Wingstop worth $155,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.40.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $334.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $343.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

