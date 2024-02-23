Invesco Ltd. Purchases 298,908 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,908 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $130,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 501,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

