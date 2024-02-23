Invesco Ltd. Has $156.65 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $156,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,073,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,240,394.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,327,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,840 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,087. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

